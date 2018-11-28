The traditional music of Bali will fill the Galactic Center at 7 p.m. when the Tucson-based orchestra, Gamelan Dewi Malam, plays the ethereal, and sometimes, thundering, music. It’s a pretty powerful experience. The center is at 35 E. Toole Ave. $15. Gamelandewimalam.org, 884-0874.
Launch December with some glorious music from the Pima Community College Orchestra. Among the pieces you’ll hear: the first movement of Georges Bizet’s Symphony in C, a movement from Beethoven’s 6th, and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” It’s at 3 p.m. at PCC Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $6. Tucne.ws/pimaarts, 206-6986.
There’s little that is as magical as thousands of luminarias lining the paths of Tucson Botanical Gardens. Luminaria Nights will also include snowfall in the Exhibit Garden, music, and storytelling with the Grinch. It’s 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 7-9 at the gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Children 17 and under are $8; adults, $15. Tucsonbotanical.org, 326-9686.