Multiple Tony winner (and host of PBS’s “Masterpiece Mystery”) Alan Cumming brings his cabaret show, “Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant” to the Old Pueblo. It’s the tale, in song and story, of what brought him to this country and how he became a citizen. This is a big deal — the guy is the consummate entertainer. And with any luck, he may perform a song or two from “Cabaret” — he won one of his Tonys for his performance as the emcee in that. It’s at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox. $32-$77. Foxtucson.com, 547-3040.