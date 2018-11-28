This is your last chance to catch this blockbuster exhibit at Pima Community College’s Bernal Gallery. The line-up reads like a who’s-who of Tucson artists: Fred Borcherdt, Bailey Doogan, Tom Philabaum, Barbara Rogers and Jim Waid. Hurry: the gallery is open only from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s at the PCC Center for the Arts. It’s free. ctgatucson.org, 206-6942.
The music from the play “Spring Awakening” is infectious and kind of brilliant and deserved the Tony Award it won for Best Original Score. So any chance you get to hear it live, grab it. And here’s your chance: Winding Road Theater Ensemble is presenting a concert version of “Spring Awakening” at 7:30 p.m. this day and Dec. 8. And here’s the best part: it’s a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Arizona. It’s at the YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave. $25 suggested donation. Windingroadtheater.org, 401-3626.