The Arroyo Cafe Holiday Radio Show, from the sometimes bizarre, always fun mind of the Star’s political cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, has become another holiday tradition in the Old Pueblo. Fitzsimmons gathers friends such as Crystal Stark, the Grandsons of the Pioneers and Mariachi Aztlan for a live taping of the show. Be forewarned: You will laugh. Hard. And have your heart warmed a bit, as well. It’s at 2 p.m. at The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $15-$20. Rialtotheatre.com, 740-1000.