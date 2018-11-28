Arizona Rose Theatre brings us old time radio with its production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.” The Jamie Gorski play combines the true story of an 8-year-old child who wrote the editor of a newspaper asking if Santa was real, with the fictional one of a reporter who faces losing his job if he doesn’t get out of his writer’s block. Stick around after the show for some old-fashioned holiday singing. Performances are 2 p.m. this day and Dec. 8 and 9, and at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at the theater, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 328, in the Tucson Mall. Tickets are $15, $2 more at the door, with discounts available. Arizonarosetheatre.com, 888-0509.
The Arizona Early Music Society brings nationally-known The Aulos Ensemble to Tucson for a concert, “Joyeux Noel.” The Baroque music can be sublime, especially in this ensemble’s hands. The New York Times called them “Authentic baroque performance at its best.” It’s at St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. at 3 p.m. $25. Azearlymusic.org, 326-0803.