For players such as Flannigan-Fowles and Friekh, the Territorial Cup means more than just a ticket to a bowl game. They’ve lived the rivalry since they were kids. Flannigan-Fowles, who’s from Tucson, actually grew up a Florida fan. He ended up playing for his hometown team.
“It means a lot. More than a lot,” Flannigan-Fowles said of the rivalry with ASU. “I’m from Tucson. It’s my last year. I’m trying to go out with a bang.”
Friekh grew up in Glendale, the heart of Sun Devils country. He attended Peoria Centennial High School. But his father graduated from Arizona. There was no ambivalence in the Friekh household. Friekh remembered wanting to go to bed early on the eve of Centennial’s state-championship game in November 2012. One problem: Arizona and ASU were playing late.
“My pops was downstairs yelling and screaming the whole time,” Friekh said, “keeping me up.”
Layth Friekh remembers his dad keeping him up at night by screaming at the TV during the Territorial Cup. Friekh was a junior at Centennial, trying to get some sleep before the state championship. He says this rivalry means “everything.” pic.twitter.com/CFG6BK9Efs— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 20, 2018
Another Centennial graduate, senior receiver Shawn Poindexter, said he has plenty of support back home. “But everyone’s like, ‘After you’re done playing at the U of A, I’m not rooting for them anymore,’” Poindexter said. “I hear that a lot.”
Senior receiver Tony Ellison had little concept of the Territorial Cup. He’s from Granite Bay, California, northeast of Sacramento. But as a redshirt in 2014, Ellison stood on the sideline as Arizona and ASU battled for the Pac-12 South title. The Wildcats prevailed in a thriller. Ellison was hooked.
“It was such a good game,” he said. “That’s when I really got a feeling of how important it was and how it important it is to the city.”
Arizona senior Tony Ellison talks about his approach in the Territorial Cup and playing to wear the block ’A’ one more game pic.twitter.com/OCoWefdb5m— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 20, 2018
Like his teammates, Ellison pictured Saturday’s game being something even bigger than it is — a winner-take-all matchup for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It didn’t work out that way. The Wildcats have accepted their fate. They know they have plenty to play for regardless.
“Obviously, it’s not what I envisioned for my senior year,” Ellison said. “But we can’t worry about the past. We’ve just gotta look forward to this week — and hopefully the next week after.”