All the pieces are in place for the defense to take a significant step forward in coordinator Marcel Yates’ third season. The Wildcats are bigger and deeper up front. The four freshmen who started most or all of last year are now sophomores. And unlike the offense, the defense hasn’t had to learn a new scheme during the offseason.
One of those freshmen, edge rusher Kylan Wilborn, led the team in sacks and forced fumbles last year. He should be even better in Year 2. He’ll certainly have more beef next to him to occupy blockers. Junior-college transfer PJ Johnson – listed at 6-4, 335 – is expected to start alongside senior Dereck Boles at the two defensive tackle spots. Veteran Justin Belknap leads a core of otherwise youthful defensive ends.
Schooler led Arizona in tackles for losses and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. His classmate, Tony Fields II, started all 13 games and led the team in tackles. His backup, Anthony Pandy, could be a key contributor as a pass rusher.
Arizona starts three safeties and has myriad options.
The leader of the group is senior “Bandit” Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has compiled 159 tackles and 14 passes defensed over the past two seasons. Hard-hitting junior Tristan Cooper likely will start at “Spur,” although freshman Dayven Coleman is pushing him.
The Wildcats are stacked at free safety with redshirt sophomore Isaiah Hayes, who’s back from a shoulder injury; redshirt sophomore Jarrius Wallace, who impressed when given a chance to play last year; and sophomore Scottie Young Jr., who had 53 tackles in 10 games last season before missing all of spring and part of camp because of a suspension.
Cornerbacks Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns combined for eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups last year. Both missed time during training camp.
The only experienced player behind them is graduate transfer Tim Hough, a former starter at UNLV who could have a sizable role. McKenzie Barnes looks the part (6-1, 178) and will play as a freshman.