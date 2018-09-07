Objective: Get. Off. The. Field.
A familiar problem re-emerged in the second half against BYU: The Wildcats couldn’t stop the Cougars on third down.
After limiting BYU to 1 of 5 on third down in the first half, Arizona allowed four conversions in seven attempts in the second. Of BYU’s five successful conversions, two were of the third-and-long variety — absolute killers.
“It’s very demoralizing,” cornerback Tim Hough said. “But you’ve gotta keep playing. After it happens … next play.”
The Wildcats didn’t adhere to that mantra after allowing a third-and-12 conversion in the third quarter; on the next play, BYU scored a touchdown.
The other third-and-long conversion came in the second quarter. BYU gained 30 yards on third-and-10. Three plays later, the Cougars scored to make it 7-0.
Even when they technically got a stop in the nightmarish third quarter, the Wildcats didn’t make it hard enough on BYU.
On their third possession of the half, the Cougars faced third-and-9 at the UA 11-yard line. BYU gained 8 yards. On the next play, fourth-and-1, Squally Canada powered into the end zone.
After trimming its deficit to 28-23, Arizona needed to get a stop to give Tate and the offense a chance to complete the comeback. On third-and-2, Canada rushed for 5 yards. On third-and-7, he gained 9. That was the last play of the game.
“We’ve just got to study harder for those third-down plays,” linebacker Tony Fields II said. “Three or four of them — two of them for sure — could have won us the game.”