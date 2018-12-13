Defensive Player of the Year: Calib McRae, Mountain View Dec 13, 2018 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Calib McRae, right, a linebacker/running back, turns upfield after a catch during a summer Mountain View High School football practice, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., on July 17, 2018, in Oro Valley, Ariz. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2018 stats: 74 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly.