Sahuaro's Cameron Williams leaves the entire Sabercat defense in his wake on the way to 59 yard touchdown run in the third quarter of their game at Sabino High School, Friday, August 31, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

2018 stats: 

Defense: 59 tackles, 2 sacks

Offense: 136 carries, 1,262 yards, 27 touchdowns