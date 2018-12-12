Defensive Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III, Walden Grove Dec 12, 2018 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 2018 stats: 135 tackles, 36.5 TFL Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Grow Your Social Media Audience and Keep Them Coming Back Savvy advice from Google + Your Business that you can implement today. promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business promotion Grow Your Social Media Audience and Keep Them Coming Back Savvy advice from Google + Your Business that you can implement today. promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business