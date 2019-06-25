After discharge from the U.S. Navy in October 1963, I joined the Tucson Police Department. About four years later I enrolled at the University of Arizona via its extension service in cooperation between the UA and TPD wherein classes were held at the TPD Academy campus and scheduled to coincide with TPD's various shifts.
After taking off-duty classes for the next seven years I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration. During this time, I received monthly stipends from the Veterans Administration commensurate with the number of units taken. Not only did this serve as an "off-duty" income, but the end result, the degree, was extremely beneficial in fulfilling education requirements in my promotion to sergeant.
Also, during this time, my wife and I purchased our home with the use of a low interest VA home loan.
John Sutton