Deliciocho

This is Deliciocho's signature raspado called La Vencindad, which includes every fruit at the shop including strawberry, mango, pineapple, melon, coconut and pecans. 

Deliciocho, 6308 S. Nogales Highway, is one of the newest spots in Tucson to grab some raspasados on a hot day.

The mom-and-son-owned shop also sells tacos, tortas, Mexican street corn and several desserts...churro ice cream sandwiches, anyone?

