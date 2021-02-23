Dem bones gonna rise again!

“Foot bone connected to the ankle bone …”
The Lord led Ezekiel into a valley strewn with dry bones, and asked him, “Ezekiel, can these dry bones live again?” Ezekiel answered, “I don’t know, Lord, but You know.” So the Lord said to Ezekiel, “Prophesy to these dry bones. Tell them that the Lord says, ‘I will give breath and flesh to you, and you will live again, and you will learn that I am God.’” Ezekiel did as the Lord asked, and the bones “with a clattering sound” joined together, and breath and life returned to them.
“Ankle bone connected to the shin bone …”
We have recently entered another Lenten season, a time to ready our dry bones to rise with Christ on Easter, to be reminded of the refreshing waters of baptism, to be filled with the breath of the Spirit on Pentecost. Yet, it feels like we’ve been in a valley of dry bones for almost a year, like Lent has already gone on forever!
“Shin bone connected to the knee bone …”
Traditionally, many Christians undertake a voluntary sacrificial practice during these five weeks. But what more is there to sacrifice? We’ve already given up gathering with family and friends. We’ve given up hugging people. We’ve given up going to our favorite restaurants. We’ve given up clubs and activities. We’ve given up going to church in person. Many have ‘given up work’ through job loss. Children have ‘given up’ school and seeing their friends except online. Tragically, some have had to ‘give up’ saying goodbye to a loved one dying of COVID. We have given up the feeling of safety we used to take for granted, now stepping into the street or crossing the street to avoid the danger posed by an approaching human being. Some of us gave up sweets months ago because of the “Quarantine 15” we had packed on from lack of physical activity. We may be crying out, “Lord, we have been living in this valley of dry bones for too long. Enough!”
“Knee bone connected to the thigh bone …”
What if we flipped our traditional Lenten practice on its head, and instead of focusing on deprivations, we focused on connections? Instead of drawing inward, we reached outward, creating connections with others: humans, creatures, earth, air, water, social justice and environmental issues?
“Thigh bone connected to the hip bone …”
That old song about Ezekiel, “Dem Bones Gonna Rise Again” is all about making connections. How can we connect, reach out and touch, contact, embrace, lift up, carry, supply, fill others and the universe this Lent?
First step: recognize that we are all connected. So my temporarily turning off my spa heat and my decorative gas fireplace does connect me with and assist my shivering Texas neighbors by lessening the current draw on the interstate pipeline system (AZ Daily Star, Feb. 18, page 1).
“Hip bone connected to the back bone …”
Joining the Borderlands project to reduce surplus produce, keeping it out of the landfills, and distributing it to people who can use it connects me not only with other people but with the environment as well. Sign up with P.O.W. W.O.W. (Produce on Wheels without Waste), donate $12, then drive to the nearest distribution site (there are many rotating locations in Tucson). Several recent Saturdays, I have driven only a few miles to a nearby church to pick up 70 pounds of tomatoes, butternut and acorn squash, zucchini, lettuce, bok choy, cucumbers, and eggplants. After taking out what I could reasonably use in the following few days, I called neighbors to come by my open garage, masks on, for the food, and to connect in conversation. Then I put the boxes (and some plastic bags) out on the sidewalk, and called out to dog walkers, who came over to gather some of the harvest. And made some new acquaintances, yes, some new connections. (You can do this even if you are an introvert. I can vouch for that.)
“Back bone connected to the shoulder bone …”
We have a friend who lives in a multi-story retirement complex in San Antonio, TX. For three days during that area’s recent weather emergency, there was no water, electricity, or heat. My friend knocked on doors, and checked on people, especially those who lived alone. He spent one whole afternoon playing cribbage with a gentleman he discovered was lonely.
“Shoulder bone connected to the neck bone …”
So far this Lent, we’ve not been able to spend time with family and friends, but we can still go out the door to re-connect with brother/sister earth, the ground beneath our feet, the magnificent blue sky above us most days, the stark beauty of the desert that surrounds us, the subtle movement of air and breeze, and the occasional quenching rain. Scientists agree, if we do not soon honor our personal and societal connections to the earth and its resources, we and our earth will not survive. Now - this Lent - is the time.
“Neck bone connected to the head bone …”
Can our dry bones live again this Lent? Yes! Connect! Look for new and creative ways to connect with neighborhood, nation and world. Connect with the suffering. Connect with the hungry. Connect with the lonely. Connect with the earth.
These dry bones can and will rise again.
“Now hear the Word of the Lord!”