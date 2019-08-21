When all seven of Arizona’s junior college football teams dropped the sport after the 2018 season, it meant that Utah’s Snow College was the lone remaining team in the old WSFL.
This year, Snow College — a perennial national power — has had to fill in its schedule with games against New Jersey’s Lackawanna College, Florida’s ASA Miami program, and against JCs in Iowa and Kansas.
Snow College has just eight games scheduled, and has bye weeks on Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 26. Not good.
Arizona recruited just one player from the old WSFL this year, defensive lineman Myles Tapusoa of Eastern Arizona. He is one of four JC players — all coveted linemen — on the UA’s 2019 roster. Here’s what those four Wildcats saw in junior college last year:
Tapusoa: His EAC team went 9-3 and beat Snow College for the WSFL title. Sixteen of his teammates signed with four-year football schools.
Paiton Fears, Hutchinson Community College, Kansas: The Blue Dragons have long been a national power, sending 85 players to Power 5 schools since 1993.
Josh Donovan, Trinity Valley CC, Texas: The Texas JC system is one of the few that can play a reasonably regional schedule. Donovan, an offensive lineman, played against fellow Texas schools Kilgore, Blinn, Cisco and Navarro, as well as old Pima College foes New Mexico Military Institute and Air Force Prep.
Trevon Mason, Navarro CC: The big defensive lineman played in one of the NJCAA’s powerhouse programs; Navarro has been ranked No. 1 16 times in school history.