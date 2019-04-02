BOOK EVENTS FOR APRIL 7-13
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me a Good Story education nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 7. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Democracy & Dissent Book Group— Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "We the People" by Erwin Chemerinsky. 2-3:30 p.m. April 7. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English. For babies to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Poetry Circle — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. The work of Naomi Shihab Nye in a poetry circle led by Poetry Center docents. No preparation or knowledge of poetry is necessary. 4-5:30 p.m. April 11. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Secret Treasure Books — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Create a false book to hide your treasure in that looks like a whimsical unicorn storybook. Ages 11-18. Call for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. April 13. 594-5275.