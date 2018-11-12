Democrat Kathy Hoffman has won her race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction.
She has a 54,000-vote lead over Republican Frank Riggs, more than the lead that boosted Democrat Kyrsten Sinema over Martha Republican McSally on Monday into Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat. (See related article here.)
Hoffman will replace Republican incumbent Diane Douglas, who was defeated in the GOP primary by Riggs.
New vote tallies Monday also produced welcome news for Democrat Katie Hobbs in her bid for secretary of state.
With all the Monday results added in, she now is nearly 5,700 votes ahead of Republican Steve Gaynor, who has found his lead shrinking since the polls closed Tuesday and the first results were announced. That, however, remains too close to make any reliable predictions.
Incumbent Secretary of State Michele Reagan was out of the running in August after she was defeated in the Republican primary by Gaynor.
Democrat Sandra Kennedy maintains a 10,000-vote lead over Republican Justin Olson, her closest competitor in the race for Arizona Corporation Commission. But even if that lead evaporates, she still has 15,000 more votes than Rodney Glassman, the other Republican running for one of the two open seats on the utility regulatory panel.
Vote counting continues.