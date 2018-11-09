History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until a needs improvement finding on Sept. 21 and a failed re-inspection Oct. 1.
What the inspector saw: Lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, pickles and shredded cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible; kitchenware stored as clean had food debris; wiping cloths not properly stored in sanitizing solution; sanitizing sink was directly connected to sewage system; excessive food debris near cooking equipment.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Oct. 11.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.