Denyse Fenelon

  • Updated

Denyse Fenelon has been painting with the Tucson Barrio Painters for about four years now.

Art was always Denyse Fenelon’s favorite subject in school.

She dabbled with drawing, sculpting, jewelry-making, macramé and fabric. But one thing that always stuck was painting.

“You just go through all these different things, but I always came back to painting,” she says.

For about four years now, Fenelon has been oil painting with a group dubbed Tucson Barrio Painters. The casual group, which Fenelon started, visits Tucson’s historic barrios, creating plein-air paintings of the neighborhoods.

Read more here. Find Denyse Fenelon here.

