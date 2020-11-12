Art was always Denyse Fenelon’s favorite subject in school.
She dabbled with drawing, sculpting, jewelry-making, macramé and fabric. But one thing that always stuck was painting.
“You just go through all these different things, but I always came back to painting,” she says.
For about four years now, Fenelon has been oil painting with a group dubbed Tucson Barrio Painters. The casual group, which Fenelon started, visits Tucson’s historic barrios, creating plein-air paintings of the neighborhoods.
