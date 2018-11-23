Saturday’s game against Arizona State will be the final home contest for at least 12 Arizona players who are participating in senior-day festivities. It could be their last game, period, if the Wildcats don’t defeat the Sun Devils.
With the end near, we asked four UA seniors – receivers Tony Ellison and Shawn Poindexter, offensive lineman Layth Friekh and safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles – a pair of questions about their time in Tucson. Here they are, along with some of the best responses:
What’s your fondest memory of attending and playing football at Arizona?
Friekh: “Probably freshman year in the dorms with all my buddies, everybody in my class. You just hang out with each other. Being in the same room, playing video games, joking around, joking on people. I think about that. It was just good times.”
Poindexter: “The people, man. Some of the relationships I’ve made along the way. These guys are hilarious. I’m not a guy who talks or makes jokes. But just sitting in the locker room and hearing the guys talk, make fun of each other in a playful way, is awesome.”
Flannigan-Fowles: “There’s so many. I’m just gonna say I’m blessed to be able to play here. I thank God for giving me this opportunity to play for my hometown team. And just giving me another opportunity to play this Saturday.”
Ellison: “Just having the opportunity to play. And obviously since it’s rivalry week, beating these guys will be the best way to go out.”
How have you grown as a person and/or player since coming to the UA?
Flannigan-Fowles: “I became more patient these last couple years. God has taught me to be patient and trust his timing. Play, practice, approach to the game – it’s all gonna unfold here soon.”
Ellison: “I think I’ve always been kind of a level-headed kid. I’ve always been pretty humble. As a player, I’ve gotten better. Gaining weight. Getting in the playbook and knowing my plays. All around, I think I’ve just grown up as a person.”
Friekh: “As a person, I’ve just gotten more mature. I’ve taken stuff more seriously here, especially off the field. As a player, I’ve gotten bigger every year. I’ve dedicated myself to the weight room. Just in hopes that I could be a better player for my team.”