An armed man who was shot and killed Saturday night after a chase that ended near Tucson’s Casino del Sol has been identified as Vincent James Ewer II, Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials said Sunday.
Ewer, 39, led deputies on a vehicle pursuit into the parking lot of the casino at around 10 p.m.
While in the parking lot, Ewer’s car struck a Pascua Yaqui Police Department vehicle. Ewer jumped out of his car and ran into a desert area adjacent to the casino, authorities said.
Deputy Paul Petropoulos and Sgt. Aaron Cross chased Ewer. The deputies fired and struck the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ewer was carrying a firearm during the time of the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s department.
No deputies were injured during the incident. A Pascua Yaqui Police Department officer received minor injuries, as did a department canine.
The casino is at 5655 W. Valencia Road. The investigation is ongoing.
This is one of several fatal shooting involving local law enforcement this month.
On July 8, Craig Yelton, 34, was shot several times by four Tucson Police Department officers and died from his injuries.
Officers were attempting to get Yelton out of a house in the 100 block of North Understory Lane on Tucson’s east side. When Yelton exited the home he was carrying a gun and had taken a shooting stance when officers shot him, TPD said.
On July 17, Juan Manuel Correa-Leyva was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after attempting to flee a traffic stop near East Ajo Way and South Country Club Road.
Correa-Leyva shot the deputy in the leg before the deputy returned fire.