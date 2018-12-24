A deputy U.S. marshal serving a felony arrest warrant was shot and killed in November outside a house on the city's north side, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus said.
The man suspected of shooting the marshal was arrested after a standoff at the house. A federal complaint filed in court said he was wearing body armor and a ballistic helmet when he was taken into custody.
Magnus said the Marshals Service was serving an active felony arrest warrant against a man at the house when the suspect fired at them. Marshal Service personnel returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.
Shaq Davis / Arizona Daily Star