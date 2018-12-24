Tucson police officers stand by a police car with Ryan Schlesinger detained in the back seat after a shooting that killed Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White. It had been 66 years since a deputy U.S. marshal was killed in the line of duty in Tucson.

A deputy U.S. marshal serving a felony arrest warrant was shot and killed in November outside a house on the city's north side, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus said.

The man suspected of shooting the marshal was arrested after a standoff at the house. A federal complaint filed in court said he was wearing body armor and a ballistic helmet when he was taken into custody.

Magnus said the Marshals Service was serving an active felony arrest warrant against a man at the house when the suspect fired at them. Marshal Service personnel returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.

Read more here.

Shaq Davis / Arizona Daily Star

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott