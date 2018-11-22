Rundown: The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound three-star bruiser is one of two linebackers committed to Arizona for 2019, joining edge rusher Kwabena Watson from Fresno, California.
Clark has accumulated 92 tackles in 2018, 18 of them for loss and six of them for sacks. Clark is South Oak Cliff’s team captain and the 6-foot, 220-pound middle linebacker is set to lead the Bears deep in a 64-team playoff bracket.
Over the last seven games, South Oak Cliff’s defense has given up just 14 points. This week, it will play the Frisco Raccoons at 7 p.m. Friday for a chance to advance to the region semifinals in the Class 5A Division II bracket.