Position: Inside linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Hometown (high school): Dallas (South Oak Cliff)
When he committed: June 23
How he fits: Clark picked the Wildcats over Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Stephen F. Austin, UTEP and UT-San Antonio. Clark could have a difficult time seeing the field as a true freshman. The Wildcats have depth at linebacker. Starters Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler were Arizona’s top two tacklers in 2018 and look to return next season as one of the top linebacker duos in the Pac-12. Anthony Pandy and Jacob Colacion are backing them up. Clark recorded 104 tackles as a senior at South Oak Cliff in Dallas and showcased his pass rushing abilities with seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss. UA special teams coach Jeremy Springer could use a player with Clark’s skillset running down the field on kickoffs and punts.