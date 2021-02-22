Desert Christian Schools care for the whole student

The mission of Desert Christian Schools is to pursue excellence in Christian education, foster Christ-centered relationships, and endeavor to meet the unique learning needs of every student.
Desert Christian Schools has been serving Tucson for 34 years by providing an intentional, inclusive, and biblically rooted Christian education for students ages preschool through high school.
At Desert Christian Schools, teachers and coaches, through meaningful instruction and cultivating relationships, care for the whole student, mind, body and spirit.
In return, students leave equipped to succeed wherever God calls them and are ready to engage and impact their world.
Desert Christian Schools has been partnering with tax credit organizations for over 20 years.
During those years, the donations received have made private Christian education possible for so many students and their families who desire this type of education and the freedom of school choice.
At Desert Christian Schools, 47% of tuition is paid for by tax credit scholarships, and 81% of students receive some form of scholarship. Those who donate to Desert Christian Schools through a tax credit organization can direct funds to a specific student or in general to the school for them to distribute to those with the greatest need.
“We love that Arizona tax credits makes school choice possible and affordable. The scholarships helped our family provide our children with the best learning opportunity possible. We are so thankful that our children can benefit from a Christ-centered education. It’s a dream come true,” said the Mein family.
Desert Christian Schools has two campuses on the east side of Tucson. The preschool through 8th-grade campus is at 9415 E. Wrightstown Road. The high school campus is at 7525 E. Speedway.
Desert Christian Schools would like to invite you to make a difference in a student’s life by donating through tax credits.
To learn more about tax credit donations, sign up for a free workshop, or to make a donation, please visit DesertChristian.org or call 901-5499.