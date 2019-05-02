If you've ever wanted to do some blacksmithing while dressed like a Star Wars character, now's your chance.
Desert Metal Craft, Tucson's new blacksmithing school, is hosting its second open house on Saturday. The theme? Star Wars, of course.
The event is open to all ages and will have blacksmithing project for guests. Coffee and doughnuts will be available, in addition to kid-friendly activities.
And make sure to dress as your favorite Star Wars character. The person with the best costume will get a $50 Desert Metal Craft gift card.
