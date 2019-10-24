Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Friday’s winner will be in the driver’s seat to win the Class 5A Sonoran Region championship. Desert View has something special in its backfield: Carlos Alvarez rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns last week, while fellow sophomore Serge Gboweiah had 139 for two scores. Mountain View had 369 rushing yards with six different carriers in a 57-7 win over Rincon last week. Will the sophomores from Desert View put on a show again? Unclear. We like Mountain View at home 30-21.