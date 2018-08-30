Buy Now

Nogales' Victor Soto (10) stiff arms Ironwood Ridge's Royal Miller IV (16) while trying to turn the corner in the third quarter of their game at Ironwood Ridge High School, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, Oro Valley, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Where: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales

Matchup: Desert View to Sunnyside 20-13 last week in a game that was moved to Monday (!) because of Friday night's monsoon rains. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround — only three days — to prepare for their game against Nogales, while the Apaches are coming off a bye week. Desert View has a date at home with Marana next week, so as long as the Jaguars don’t overlook this Nogales team, they should be fine. After a tough one against Sunnyside, Desert View bounces back with a 21-7 win on the road.