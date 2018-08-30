Where: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
Matchup: Desert View to Sunnyside 20-13 last week in a game that was moved to Monday (!) because of Friday night's monsoon rains. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround — only three days — to prepare for their game against Nogales, while the Apaches are coming off a bye week. Desert View has a date at home with Marana next week, so as long as the Jaguars don’t overlook this Nogales team, they should be fine. After a tough one against Sunnyside, Desert View bounces back with a 21-7 win on the road.