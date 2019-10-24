Salpointe Catholic defeated Canyon del Oro last week, knocking off the only other unbeaten team in Southern Arizona. The Lancers will try to keep it going on Friday, when they take on Catalina Foothills. That won’t be the Star’s game of the week, however; that distinction goes to the Desert View-Mountain View game, which features two teams that are 3-0 in regional play.
The Star’s Justin Spears takes a look at each of Friday’s games, and makes his score predictions. All games start at 7 p.m. Friday, with predicted winners in ALL CAPS