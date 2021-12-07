Desiree Guerrero, Cleere Law Offices, P.C.
Desiree Guerrero is a native Tucsonan and Sunnyside School District alumni. Desiree works as a Legal Assistant at Cleere Law Offices, P.C., which provides Estate Planning & Trust Administration services. She is also the proprietor of Sienna Beauty LLC. From a young age, Desiree has demonstrated leadership, and been involved in helping her South Tucson community. She was recently awarded the KOLD News 13/Casino del Sol “Heart & Sol” award, recognizing her for her community involvement.
Desiree created South Tucson Community Outreach, an emergency food aid organization, that assists residents facing food insecurity in south side Tucson, with free emergency food boxes. South Tucson Community Outreach has helped over 1,200 residents in south side Tucson and has partnered with other organizations to get even more food boxes out to the community. South Tucson Community Outreach was also the recipient of the Albertson’s Nourishing Neighbors grant, which funded holiday food boxes for Sunnyside School District families, and in addition has a partnership with the UA Garden Kitchen. Desiree has been able to create community involvement by creating partnerships, working alongside volunteers, and having continued community support which makes the organization thrive.