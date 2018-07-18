Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest.
The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Readers will be able to vote for their favorite photos, and photographers who submit entries will be eligible for one of three top prizes: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $250 for third.
In addition, anyone who submits an entry to the contest will be eligible for one of three $100 prizes awarded randomly.
Last year, newspaper readers from across the country submitted photos taken around the world in iconic places such as Egypt’s pyramids and Germany’s famed Neuschwanstein Castle to beautiful spots closer to home such as Great Lakes beaches and national parks.
Matthew Smith, whose Maui photo received the most online votes, won the top prize of $1,000. JT Boehme’s photo taken at an Illinois campground took second prize, winning $500, and Barbara Austin’s Clearwater Beach, Florida, sunset photo took third place and $250.
Photos for the 2018 contest can be submitted through July 16.
Many of the best photographs will be included in a special 20-page Destinations travel section that will be published Aug. 22 and distributed in Lee Enterprises’ newspapers throughout the U.S.
To enter the Destinations Photo Contest, or to vote for your favorites, visit Tucson.com/travel
Please be sure to include information about when and where the submitted photo was taken, identities of people pictured and a bit about what’s going on.
Upload your favorite vacation photo now, and let your friends know that the contest voting period is July 17-23.