Dettmer, Texas A&M eliminate Irish from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Nathan Dettmer pitched three-hit ball over seven shutout innings, and Texas A&M capitalized on Notre Dame’s mistakes to beat the Fighting Irish 5-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday.

The No. 5 national seed Aggies (44-19) will play Oklahoma in the Bracket 1 final. They need to beat the Sooners on Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the CWS finals this weekend. The Irish (41-17) ended the season with their most wins since 2006 and first Omaha appearance since 2002.

Dettmer (6-3) was working on three days’ rest after giving up seven runs and getting pulled in the second inning of Texas A&M’s 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday.

He bounced back with his best performance of the season. He got Notre Dame batters to swing over the top of his sinker, mixing in a changeup and breaking ball.

The Irish reached base on an error and hit batter but didn’t get their first hit until David LaManna singled with one out in the fourth.

Dettmer, who struck out six and walked none, had his longest outing since he went seven innings against Vanderbilt on April 28. He threw 99 pitches, 68 for strikes.

The Aggies converted two walks, a balk, two singles and a throwing error into three runs in the third, the first two off starter Liam Simon (2-1).

Trevor Werner homered leading off the fifth against Jack Findlay and Dylan Rock later had an RBI single, ending his 0-for-14 spell and making it 5-0.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Purdue star Swanigan dies at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner’s office.

Purdue Men’s basketball tweeted Tuesday: “Devastated,” and “Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.”

The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School before playing for the Boilermakers from 2015-2017. He averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.

Swanigan was selected as The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points. He was a unanimous pick for both Big Ten Player of the Year and the AP All-Big Ten team.

Swanigan was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings.

NFL

Watson settles with 20 accusers

HOUSTON — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he played for the Houston Texans.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, said Tuesday in a statement that once the paperwork is finished on the 20 settlements, “those particular cases will be dismissed.” He added that the terms of the settlements are “confidential” and that his legal team “won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Following Buzbee’s announcement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the agreements have “no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

Another league official told the AP “settling doesn’t give someone a pass” and indicated a lengthy suspension remains in order. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t concluded.

Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Ryan Fitzpatrick, the recently retired journeyman quarterback nicknamed “FitzMagic,” is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”

Fitzpatrick will be part of Amazon’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Although the 39-year-old started for a record nine teams over his 17-year career, only one of this year’s Thursday night matchups features two of his former teams: the Bengals hosting the Dolphins on Sept. 29.

Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as his booth partner.

GOLF

Report: Koepka joining LIV Golf

CROMWELL, Conn. — Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.

A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.

The Daily Telegraph in the UK first reported Koepka’s decision.

It was another step — and a big name with his four major championships — that added to the roster of the LIV Golf series that invariably will lead to no space for some of the lesser-known players in the inaugural event outside London two weeks ago.

Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.

Koepka was the second player, behind Rory McIlroy, to speak out against a rival league in March 2020 when he told the AP, “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”

“Money isn’t going to change my life,” Koepka said at the time.

NHL

Stars hire DeBoer

The Stars announced Tuesday that they have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach, a month after he was fired by the Golden Knights.

DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was let go by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. He had been their coach for 2½ seasons after replacing Gerard Gallant, who took Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural 2017-18 season and back to the playoffs in 2019.

Dallas was in the Stanley Cup Final two summers ago with Rick Bowness as their interim head coach before he got a two-year contract that went through this season. Bowness was 89-62-26 with two playoff appearances in his nearly three seasons.

