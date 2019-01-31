Free devil horns ... pic.twitter.com/KWhL80njxc— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 1, 2019
Scattered pairs of illuminated red lights gave the Wells Fargo Arena stands a slightly different look Thursday.
A closer look revealed they were on top of fans’ heads, in the form of devil horns.
Valley Metro, the Phoenix-area transit system, gave out about 5,000 of the horns before Thursday’s game, with students, other fans and even the concessionaire workers wearing them.
Valley Metro also plugged itself by giving out clear bags with Sparky bearing the following message: “Don’t fumble with traffic.”