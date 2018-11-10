Last season: Named honorable mention all-California by MaxPreps after averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a senior at Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa.
This season: Deep reserve guard. Doutrive has intrigued with his athleticism and confidence, though it’s unclear if he can crack the regular rotation of a guard-heavy team.
Miller said it: “Physically, he’s like a young colt. The best is yet to come for him and you can almost see that. What we’re trying to do right now is get him better on defense and really try to get him to think about what role he can have.”