Well, not really. It just turned out that way, with Doutrive’s buzzer-beating rebound basket at Oregon State.
The truth, though, is that Doutrive has been playing for a permanent role in the Wildcats’ rotation, for this season and beyond.
The springy 6-foot-5 freshman didn’t play at all in two Maui Invitational games and four others this season, but has gradually impressed Miller with his offensive skills and improving defense to where he’s been more often on the floor during important moments.
Doutrive wound up on the floor in the final seconds Thursday after Williams and Ryan Luther had both fouled out, but he’s making a case that it’s probably a good idea to put him out there anytime a crucial second-chance bucket might be needed.
Or just a big play, at anytime.
“He made more plays than just the game-winning offensive rebound,” Miller said at OSU. “He had a great drive, played with a lot of confidence. That’s what you hope with young players, that they keep working and at some point, it really clicks and they can have that success. He’s come a long way from where he was when he first checked in last summer.”