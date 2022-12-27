Diamondbacks lose part of ‘identity’ in Daulton Varsho trade

PHOENIX — Outfielder Daulton Varsho was not just a homegrown player who had been in the Diamondbacks’ organization for a half-decade, he was someone whose clubhouse presence and style of play helped set an example for teammates.

Varsho’s status helps explain why team officials did what they did in the aftermath of the deal on Friday: They called Varsho’s former teammates to explain why they traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I think everybody knew — I mean, it had been written enough — that we were exploring trades for outfielders," general manager Mike Hazen said. "I think when it landed on whatever player it landed on, we were going to have to explain why it was that player. I think in Daulton’s case, because he had the most tenure of that group, I think a little more explanation was needed, frankly."

Right-hander Zac Gallen was one of a handful of players who was provided an explanation. He said he received a phone call from assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald not long after the deal went down, and while he said he appreciated being looped in, he seemed to have mixed emotions about the deal.

Gallen said it was "tough" to have a good friend traded. He also spoke glowingly about Varsho’s impact on the team.

"Something I think I touched on in the second half of last year, the team seemed like it was starting to find an identity and I think Varsho was very much a reason for that identity," Gallen said. "It’s an aggressive style of play, play really good defense, use your speed on the basepaths to wreak havoc. I think he was one of those guys that was at the forefront of that identity that was helping us take it to a whole other level in the second half."

He said he has to "trust (the organization’s) evaluation" of catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and what they can bring to the team.

"They think it’s a move that’s going to help us in the present and the future," Gallen said. "From what I understand, the catching prospect, Moreno, is supposed to be a really good player and Gurriel has been proven and been in the big leagues for a few years now. I hope it works out in our favor."

Hazen said he expects players would be able to understand the club’s thinking with the deal, but he felt calls were warranted because he did not expect it to be "uniformly received."

"I think they just had questions," Hazen said, "about what was our thought process behind what we were trying to do, explaining our valuations of the players that we acquired."

Hazen added, "I don’t blame them for wanting more explanation for that. I don’t ask them to blindly trust us. Trust is earned and, frankly, over the last couple of years I haven’t really done that. But we have a fairly robust thought process behind what we are doing and why we’re trying to get where we’re going. I think there’s a respect and understanding of the situation we were in relative to our division and what we may need to do and the risks we need to take and the bets we need to make to put the best team on the field in aggregate."

Hazen said he reached out to catcher Carson Kelly after the acquisition of Moreno to explain how he sees the two fitting on the roster. Hazen told reporters he was not looking to trade Kelly.

"This deal wasn’t just about Moreno; it wasn’t about him coming in here and having to take over that position," Hazen said. "We feel like this is a good runway for him. We very much still believe in Carson and what he can do. He has the experience on our staff to lead this group of pitchers that we have now, so we feel like it’s a good match."

Kelly, 28, is coming off a disappointing offensive season in which he hit .211/.282/.334 in 317 at-bats. He has been the club’s frontline catcher the past four seasons.

Hazen said he expects Kelly will be a good mentor for Moreno, but he wants that to be a secondary consideration.

"I want Carson focused more on Carson than I do on mentoring other people," Hazen said. "We’ve talked to him about that. That’s great because he always wants to help and he does, and he will have experience in certain areas. And he’s such a great teammate. I want Carson being the best catcher he can be for our team and for him going into the season. I think that’s where the focus needs to remain."