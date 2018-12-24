The 1880s-era adobe building in Barrio Viejo was in bad shape when writer Kathe Lison set out to restore it four years ago. Her friends thought she was out of her mind, but Lison saw potential in the solidly built structure, despite its crumbling brown walls, lack of electricity and minimal plumbing.
“Most people looking at it did the numbers and went, ‘No way,’ ” said Lison, 46. “We looked at the numbers and said, ‘We love it, and we’re going to do it anyway.’ ”
She laughed. “How are you going to know in advance that Diane Keaton is going to show up and want to buy your house?”
Turns out that’s what happened: Lison and husband Chris Cokinos first heard Keaton, 72 — a prolific house-flipper in addition to being an Oscar-winning actress — was looking to buy in downtown Tucson about 18 months before they reached out to her last summer. Keaton came to tour the home in the spring, she said.
Read more here.
Emily Bregel / Arizona Daily Star