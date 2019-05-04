I recently wrote that Sahuaro High School’s David Haskin, Class of 1982, was the only ex-Cougar under Dick McConnell who signed and played for Arizona coach Lute Olson. A decade before Haskin, Sahuaro forward Kent Markle, Class of 1973, signed with Fred Snowden to play basketball at Arizona. Ultimately, Markle did not play for the Wildcats but earned two degrees from the UA and taught at several colleges, including those in Saudi Arabia. Markle died of a heart attack while in Australia in 2007. Before that he was a songwriter, poet and author who lived near Bisbee.