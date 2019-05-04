Four things to know about Tucson sports figures:
1. The memorial service for former Sahuaro High basketball coach Dick McConnell will be held Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Dick McConnell Gymnasium. Whatever the facility holds, 2,000 or thereabouts, it’s likely to be standing room only. McConnell died in April at 89.
2. One of the true success stories in the UA athletic department that hasn’t attracted public attention is the career of Blair Willis. A Canyon del Oro High grad, Willis was given a chance to work in the school’s media relations department 15 years ago. He worked his way up from an unpaid student intern to ultimately the No. 1 person operating the school’s baseball and football media relations duties. Willis resigned last week to accept a position at the UA Cancer Center. He will be missed.
3.Former Ironwood Ridge High baseball and football standout Jake Matthews, who started 15 games at linebacker for UA during the Rich Rodriguez years — including six for the 2014 Pac-12 South champions — last week was admitted to the UA College of Medicine. Now he’ll be able to stay home in his journey to become a physician.
4. If you know Dick Tomey, you know what a special human being he is. You probably also know he is in a battle for his life against lung cancer. Many of his former players and coaches have made a special trip to Tucson to visit him recently, including Duane Akina, who coached with Tomey all 14 of his UA seasons. Akina, now Stanford’s secondary coach, flew to Tucson this weekend to be with his mentor. Tomey, 80, can use your prayers and positive thoughts.