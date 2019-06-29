Every year, ASU presents the Frank Kush Award to the coach voted as the year’s best by his peer coaches in the athletic department. This year’s winner was hockey coach Greg Powers. That is one award the UA would do well to copy. Call it the Dick Tomey Award. The voting for Arizona’s 2018-19 season would’ve been compelling. Would it go to Adia Barnes for her rescue of the long-woeful women’s basketball team? Or to softball coach Mike Candrea, for leading UA back to the WCWS? Or perhaps to men’s tennis coach Clancy Shields, who produced the UA’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010and breaking a six-year losing streak within the Pac-12?