Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

7077 N. Thornydale Road
Dickey’s will have your meal ready on Wednesday for pickup; all you have to do is reheat and set the table. The complete feast includes: Choose from smoked turkey, Cajun-fried turkey, spiral ham ($112) or prime rib ($142) with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls. Feeds seven to nine people. The dinner feast includes: choice of smoked turkey, Cajun-fried turkey, spiral ham ($92) or prime rib ($122) with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. Feeds seven to nine people. If you want to just order the meat and you make the sides, you can do that, too. Smoked turkey, $52; Cajun-fried turkey, $62; spiral ham, $64; prime rib, $92.
Pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order as soon as you can by calling 638-8030 or 866-barbecue.
