History: Mainly good and passing ratings in recent years but was placed on probation Dec. 14.
What the inspector saw: Soup, roast beef and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; slicer and utensils stored as clean had food residue; cutting boards not sanitized as often as required; hose used to rinse dishes had no backflow protection to prevent sewer backup; numerous foods stored on floor; the eatery was cooking on hot plates without proper ventilation and was told to cease and desist; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on Jan. 3.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.