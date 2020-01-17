Dickman’s Meat & Deli

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years except for a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass in late 2016 and probation followed by a pass in December 2018. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 27, 2019.
What the inspector saw: No discard date on in-shell oysters, old food debris on slicer blades, multiple meats and other foods at unsafe cold holding temperatures, metal pans holding raw meat heavily bent, plastic containers had plastic fraying off, dirty floor by ice machine.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.