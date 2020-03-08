Digital Bookmobile will make a stop at the Tucson Festival of Books

Digital Bookmobile

The Digital Bookmobile will visit the Tucson Festival of Books.

 Courtesy of OverDrive

The Digital Bookmobile is a traveling exhibit in which people can learn about and try e-books and audiobooks available through the Pima County Public Library with a valid library card.

While the Digital Bookmobile is at the Tucson Festival of Books, people can use it to explore the digital services available at the library, learn how to browse for and borrow e-books and audiobooks, use interactive workstations and video tutorials and talk to library staff and learn about OverDrive’s one-tap reading app, Libby.

The 53-foot-long Digital Bookmobile travels around the United States to public libraries and schools to teach readers how to use the digital services their local libraries offer. Learn more at digitalbookmobile.com

The bookmobile will be at the Tucson Festival of Books from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 14 and 15, on East University Boulevard in front of the Henry Koffler Building.

Tours are free and open to everyone.

