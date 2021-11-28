Digital Subscriptions Dashboard Test

Mission statement:
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
While many Tucson businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, you can still find places to unwind and fill your belly.
