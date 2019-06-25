The GI Bill helped my then fiancé go to college at $90 a month in 1947. We were married in August 1948. My husband continued his college courses until we became pregnant. Being from the old school, he quit college because his thinking was no guy goes to school when he should be supporting his family. If he had stayed in college we would have received $120 after the baby was born. The only sure income we had then was $1,000 every three months from the Navy Reserves.
Jumping forward to when the baby was 6 months old, I told him we were going to take out a GI loan and buy or build a house. We had lived with his parents in Detroit for 18 months. I agreed to this as long as he was in school. So in October 1949 we got a wonderful mortgage loan at 4% for 30 years. We had a friend build our home and moved in January 1950. My husband still had not found a permanent job, but we could manage the $33 monthly payments.
Fifteen years and three children later, we paid off the loan. We lived very happily in that comfortable, small brick home in a suburb of Detroit for 37 ½ years. We then retired to Tucson in 1987. My husband died after 65 years of marriage, and now I have lived here for nearly 32 years. The GI Bill was certainly a Godsend for us.
Avis L. Claeys