Sarah Carver delivers a telling blow to Buck Montgomery as the two perform during the reenactment of the Arrest of John Dillinger at Hotel Congress at the 2018 Dillinger Days, Saturday, January 20, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Four women were arrested when Dillinger and his crew were taken into custody, according to the Star:

- Evelyn Frechette, Dillinger's companion, was arrested with Dillinger under the alias "Ann Martin."

- Mary Kinder was nabbed with Pierpont, her boyfriend

- Bernice Thompson, posing as Opal Long, was also taken into custody.

- The fourth woman, who wasn't named by the Star, was released by police after it was discovered that she was an entertainer from a local cabaret and had no connection to the gangsters prior to their arrival. 