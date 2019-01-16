Four women were arrested when Dillinger and his crew were taken into custody, according to the Star:
- Evelyn Frechette, Dillinger's companion, was arrested with Dillinger under the alias "Ann Martin."
- Mary Kinder was nabbed with Pierpont, her boyfriend
- Bernice Thompson, posing as Opal Long, was also taken into custody.
- The fourth woman, who wasn't named by the Star, was released by police after it was discovered that she was an entertainer from a local cabaret and had no connection to the gangsters prior to their arrival.