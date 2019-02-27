IFL is self-explanatory. It's played indoors or at arenas where basketball and/or hockey teams play. The Sugar Skulls' field at Tucson Arena is shared with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.
The field is 50 yards long and 85 feet wide, which is the same dimensions as a hockey rink. Field goal posts are also 10 feet wide and can be up to 20 feet tall, but the crossbars must be at least 10 feet off the ground. A large net surrounds the field goal post and if the kicker misses the PAT on kickoffs, the returner can rebound the football off the net and proceed to return the kick.
There is also no out of bounds in the IFL. The play of field is surrounded by three inches of padding and if the ball carrier touches the padding, that's where the down is marked for the next play.
For capacity, it depends on the size of the arena. Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Arizona Rattlers, holds 18,422 seats. Tucson Arena can hold up to 9,275 fans.