 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ding Tea

Ding Tea

This Taiwanese tea house opened as Tucson's first location in September at 2739 E. Speedway Blvd.

Ding Tea offers trendy milk and boba teas, as well as fruity, flavored teas and slushies. Their full menu can be found here.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News