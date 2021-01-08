 Skip to main content
District 10 Kristen Engel

  • Updated

Senator Kirsten Engel (D)

Committee Assignments: Finance; Judiciary; National Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-5178

Email: KENGEL@azleg.gov

